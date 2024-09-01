Trump lays out clear stance on marijuana with statement on Florida legalization amendment

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump on Saturday signaled his backing for a ballot initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana use in his home state of Florida.

"Whether people like it or not," the Republican presidential candidate said on his Truth Social platform, "this will happen."



The decriminalization of marijuana is widely supported across the country. Three-quarters of Americans live in states where marijuana is legal for recreational and medical use, or medical use only.

Polls show support is particularly strong among younger people, a demographic that has shifted significantly toward Kamala Harris since she became the Democratic candidate for president.

The initiative in Florida, to be on the ballot in the November election, is opposed by Governor Ron DeSantis and some other state Republicans.

"The proposed amendment would turn Florida into San Francisco or Chicago," DeSantis said earlier this summer, noting that his state already allows medicinal marijuana. "We got to keep our streets clean."