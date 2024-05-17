Biden lights up marijuana reclassification plans with new proposal

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's administration formally proposed on Thursday reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift that would bring federal policy more in line with public opinion.

President Joe Biden's administration has formally proposed a reclassification of marijuana, currently listed as a Schedule I drug. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"No one should be in jail merely for using or possessing marijuana. Period," Biden said in a video statement.



"Far too many lives have been upended because of a failed approach to marijuana and I'm committed to righting those wrongs."

Marijuana has been classified since 1970 as a so-called Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) – the same level as with heroin, ecstasy, and LSD. That classification means it is deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

But it would be downgraded to a Schedule III drug under the proposal, putting it alongside drugs like ketamine and painkillers containing codeine, considered to have a moderate to low likelihood of dependence.

That wouldn't make it legal, but it could lead to fewer arrests at the federal level.

The proposal to reclassify cannabis was unveiled by the Biden administration at the end of April, and the Justice Department officially launched the process on Thursday.

Marijuana will remain a controlled substance until the process – which includes a public comment period and a potential hearing before a judge – is complete.

In 2022, Biden became the first president to initiate a federal review of marijuana policy.