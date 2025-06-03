Trump lays out stance on Iran's uranium enrichment as nuclear deal hangs in the balance

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out allowing Iran to enrich uranium under any nuclear deal as Tehran defended what it said was its "peaceful" pursuit of fuel for power generation.

President Donald Trump has said the US will "not allow any enrichment of uranium" amid talks for an Iran nuclear deal. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Uranium enrichment has remained a key point of contention in five rounds of talks since April to ink a new accord to replace the deal with major powers that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

"Under our potential Agreement – WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" Trump said on his Truth Social network after the Axios news outlet said Washington's offer would let Tehran enrich some of the nuclear fuel.

Republican Trump also blamed predecessor Joe Biden for the impasse, saying the Democrat "should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.'"

Axios said the latest proposal that Washington had sent Tehran on Saturday would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, for an amount of time that has yet to be determined.

Iran has insisted that Iran has "nothing to hide" on its nuclear program.

Speaking in Cairo, where he met the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: "If the goal is to deprive Iran of its peaceful activities, then certainly no agreement will be reached."

The remarks came after Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday called for more transparency from Iran following a leaked report that showed Tehran had stepped up uranium enrichment.