Trump makes surprise visit to NASCAR race in bid to woo swing state voters

Concord, North Carolina - NASCAR fans in North Carolina recently got a huge surprise when Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made an unexpected appearance at the Coca-Cola 600 race.

The former president, donning his iconic red Make America Great Again hat, arrived at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday and was welcomed by race fans, who enthusiastically chanted, "USA! USA!"

Trump had a special seat atop the pit box for the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Austin Dillon. He was spotted hanging with the car's owner, Richard Childress, and seven-time NASCAR champion and long-time supporter Richard Petty.

The visit appears to be an effort to swoon voters in North Carolina, which is considered an important swing state that he just barely won in 2020.

The warm reception was a stark contrast from his visit the day before to the Libertarian Party's National Convention, where he gave a half-hour speech that was met with loud, aggressive booing.

Although he had attempted to gain support from the party, they later voted to give their nomination to another candidate, much to Trump's ire.