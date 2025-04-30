Trump melts down at reporter over fake tattoo photo of wrongly deported Abrego Garcia

Washington DC - President Donald Trump insisted in an interview on Tuesday that a doctored showing Kilmar Abrego Garcia sporting a gang tattoo is real.

President Donald Trump insisted that a clearly edited photograph of Garcia's hand, displaying "MS-13" across his knuckles, is real. © Collage: AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images & Screenshot/Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

In a sit-down interview with ABC News' Terry Moran on Tuesday night, Trump doubled down when questioned about a manipulated photo supposedly showing Garcia had "MS-13" tattooed across his knuckles.

"On his knuckles he has MS-13," Trump told Moran. "Wait a minute. Terry, Terry, Terry. Don't do that. It says 'MS-13'."

Moran pushed back at Trump, pointing out that the photo that Trump had held up in the Oval Office was clearly photoshopped.

In response, Trump let loose.

"That was Photoshopped?" he asked, "Terry, they’re giving you the big break of a lifetime. You're doing the interview. I picked you because, frankly, I'd never heard of you, but that's OK... You’re not being very nice."

As Moran tried to move on from the topic, telling Trump that they can "agree to disagree," Trump insisted, "He had ‘MS’ as clear as you can be, not 'interpreted.' This is why people no longer believe the news, because it's fake news."

The administration in March mistakenly deported Abrego Garcia to El Salvador. In April, the Supreme Court ordered his returned to be facilitated, but Trump has refused to comply.

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States," Trump said on Truth Social in mid-April, sharing the image.