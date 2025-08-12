Military testimony reveals Trump sent US troops to Los Angeles against key advice
San Francisco, California - Military officials testified that President Donald Trump deployed US military troops to Los Angeles despite intelligence reports that showed little danger to federal property and personnel.
The testimony came during a three-day non-jury trial over Trump's decision to deploy 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops onto the streets of Los Angeles in June despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom.
According to the officials, the decision was made despite multiple intelligence assessments showing that little danger was posed by demonstrators who were marching against the Trump administration's aggressive immigration raids.
San Francisco-based US District Judge Charles Breyer will rule on whether Trump violated laws that ban the federal military from being used for civil law enforcement.
The Trump administration claims that it deployed troops to protect federal property as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
During the trial, US Army Major General Scott Sherman testified that he was criticized by the Department of Homeland Security after denying a request for military assistance.
He made the decision because intelligence assessments provided little evidence that a risk to property or personnel existed. Sherman did, however, admit that the military can still deploy troops despite a low risk assessment.
California's attorney general sounds alarm over National Guard involvement in ICE raids
California's Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday said that 300 National Guard members are still assisting with ICE raids despite the ongoing legal proceedings.
"The federal government deployed military troops to the streets of Los Angeles for the purposes of political theater and public intimidation," Bonta said in a statement put out before the trial.
"This dangerous move has no precedent in American history, erodes trust between the American military and the public, and pulls our service members away from their vital role in fighting wildfires and tackling the fentanyl epidemic."
Cover photo: AFP/Etienne Laurent