Trump mourns death of pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan: "MAGA all the way"

Miami, Florida - US President Donald Trump on Thursday paid tribute to late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who had supported his return to the White House, as a "great friend" and "MAGA all the way."

Pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan gestures onstage wearing a Trump-Vance campaign shirt during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Hulk Hogan, the 1980s icon of professional wrestling who helped propel the low-budget spectacle into the global spotlight and parlayed his prowess in the ring into pop culture stardom, died Thursday. He was 71.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was pronounced dead at a Florida hospital after emergency personnel responded to a cardiac arrest call at his home in Clearwater, police said.

Hogan memorably appeared at the 2024 Republican National Convention that would seal Trump's nomination – tearing his shirt off to reveal a Trump-Vance tank top.

"With our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we're gonna bring America back together," Hogan said on stage in July 2024.

Trump paid tribute on social media Thursday, saying: "We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way – Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart."

"He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive," the president added.

Hogan suffered numerous health problems in later years, stemming from the years of abuse his body took in the ring.

The Hall of Fame talent – known for his towering 6'7" physique, bandana, and blond handlebar mustache – was ubiquitous during his heyday, acting in film and television, appearing in video games, and promoting a range of products.