Trump administration axes New Jersey prosecutor set to replace Alina Habba
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration has fired a New Jersey prosecutor appointed to replace MAGA loyalist Alina Habba.
According to Axios, the state's federal judges on Tuesday appointed Desiree Leigh Grace as the new interim US attorney for the District of New Jersey.
The move came after the judges ruled not to appoint Habba to the role, defying Trump's move to appoint her back in March. She is now awaiting approval from the Senate to override the decision.
Only hours after Grace's appointment, Attorney General Pam Bondi shared an X post praising Habba for "making NJ safe again," and claimed "politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position."
"Accordingly, the First Assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey has just been removed," Bondi announced.
"This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges – especially when they threaten the President's core Article II powers," she added.
Who is Alina Habba?
Habba had been serving as the state's interim US attorney since March. Under US code, she can only serve in the role for 120 days without state or Senate approval, which officially ended Tuesday, allowing the district court to fill the role until "the vacancy is filled."
During her tenure, Habba, who served as Trump's attorney prior to his presidency and has no experience in politics or law enforcement, used her power to take legal action against a number of New Jersey Democrats – including Governor Phil Murphy, Attorney General Matt Platkin, and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.
Steve Vladeck, a constitutional law professor at Georgetown University, pointed out that Bondi does not have the power to fire a US attorney appointed by a district court, adding, "Only President Trump can."
