Trump administration axes New Jersey prosecutor set to replace Alina Habba

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's Department of Justice abruptly fired a New Jersey prosecutor the state's judges chose to replace Alina Habba. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

According to Axios, the state's federal judges on Tuesday appointed Desiree Leigh Grace as the new interim US attorney for the District of New Jersey.

The move came after the judges ruled not to appoint Habba to the role, defying Trump's move to appoint her back in March. She is now awaiting approval from the Senate to override the decision.

Only hours after Grace's appointment, Attorney General Pam Bondi shared an X post praising Habba for "making NJ safe again," and claimed "politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position."

"Accordingly, the First Assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey has just been removed," Bondi announced.

"This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges – especially when they threaten the President's core Article II powers," she added.