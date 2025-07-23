Jeffrey Epstein's brother makes explosive claims about Trump: "Trying to cover his butt"

New York, New York - Jeffrey Epstein's brother claimed President Donald Trump 's efforts to distance himself from the infamous sex offender are nothing but smoke and mirrors.

In a recent interview, the brother of Jeffrey Epstein recalled stories of how close President Donald Trump used to be with the infamous sex offender. © Collage: Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images/AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Mark Epstein told CNN that Trump and his sibling used to be "very close," and said the president is "trying to cover his butt" by insisting they weren't.

"Look, I understand people trying to distance themselves from Jeffrey because of what he was charged with and the circumstances he found himself in," Epstein said. "I understand that, you know, but I know that they were good friends and I witnessed it myself."

Epstein recalled how his brother and Trump used to joke with each other, which demonstrated just how close they were.

During a plane ride in 1999, "Jeffrey asked [Trump], 'How come you sleep with so many married women?' and Donald said, 'Because it's so wrong.'"

"For Jeffrey to ask him that question, he would have to know that Donald slept with a lot of married women, and he probably got that information from Donald," Mark Epstein said.

"That's not the kind of question you ask a casual acquaintance. That's a question you ask a good friend that you can get away with asking those kind of questions."

When asked about the president's recent denial that he ever visited Jeffrey's office, Epstein described it as a "blatant lie," and claimed his brother's former staffers could attest that Trump was seen there "on numerous occasions."