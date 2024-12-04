Trump names billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as next NASA chief

Washington, DC - Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Jared Isaacman , the online payments billionaire and the first private astronaut to ever perform a spacewalk, as the next head of NASA .

The nod could spark questions about potential conflicts of interest given Isaacman's extensive financial ties to Elon Musk, who is set to co-chair a government efficiency commission and is one of Trump's closest advisors.

The 41-year-old Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments and has emerged as a leading figure in commercial spaceflight through his high-profile collaborations with Musk's SpaceX.

His achievements include stepping out of a Crew Dragon to gaze at Earth from the void of space, while clutching the spacecraft's exterior, back in September.

"I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)," Trump wrote on social media.

"Jared will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration."

The newly-appointed NASA chief responded to the president-elect's post, writing, "There will inevitably be a thriving space economy – one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space."

He continued, "At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization."