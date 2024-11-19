Here's how Donald Trump and Elon Musk could redefine US space strategy

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump 's second term, alongside SpaceX CEO Elon Musk , could mark some big changes for the US space program.

Donald Trump speaks near a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule at a press briefing after the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 30, 2020. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The brash billionaire duo shares a knack for disruption and a hunger for making history – qualities tailor-made for space exploration.

In short, "it's going to be a wild ride," said George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies, a consultancy group for the private space industry.

"People are tightening their seat belts and hoping for the best."

Trump's fascination with space is nothing new.

In his first term, he famously created the Space Force and revived the National Space Council, chaired by the vice president.

Most notably, he launched the Artemis program, aiming to land Americans on the Moon later this decade as a stepping stone to Mars. Yet even then, he was skeptical about the Moon's necessity.

"We want to reach Mars before the end of my term," he declared during the 2024 campaign – an ambitious goal Musk has long championed.

"There's a good chance we'll see at least a re-look at the Artemis program – whether that means speeding it up or even skipping the Moon to focus on Mars," said Nield, a former senior FAA official.

Such a shift would be seismic for a program projected to cost over $90 billion. The Artemis 2 crew is set to fly by the Moon in September 2025 for the first time since Apollo.

Then there's the question of what rocket will power these missions.

NASA's newly certified Space Launch System (SLS) has faced sharp criticism, especially from Musk, for being exorbitantly expensive due to its lack of reusability. By contrast, SpaceX's Starship prototype, designed to be fully reusable, has dazzled with its potential to revolutionize spaceflight.

Trump, who set out to see the latest Starship launch on Tuesday, lavished praise on the rockets during his election victory speech, highlighting SpaceX's feat of catching the rocket's booster stage with the giant "chopstick" arms of its launch tower.



Could Starship replace SLS? Many in the space sector think it should – but Musk's growing influence raises concerns.