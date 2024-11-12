Trump names Kristi Noem as US Homeland Security chief

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Tuesday named South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as head of the US Department of Homeland Security, a powerful post at the heart of the Republican's hard-line immigration policies.

Donald Trump (l.) attends a town hall, moderated by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (r.), at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 14, 2024. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"Kristi has been very strong on Border Security. She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times," Trump said in a statement.

"I have known Kristi for years, and have worked with her on a wide variety of projects - She will be a great part of our mission to Make America Safe Again."

Four sources close to the Trump administration previously leaked that Noem would be the likely pick to helm the Department of Homeland Security.

"I am honored and humbled that President Donald J. Trump has selected me to be the Secretary of Homeland Security," Noem wrote in a statement.

"I look forward to working with Border Czar Tom Homan to make America SAFE again."