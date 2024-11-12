Trump taps controversial Governor Kristi Noem for big administration role

Washington DC - Donald Trump has reportedly tapped South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to join his presidential administration as he prepares to move back in to the White House.

President-elect Donald Trump (l.) is reportedly planning to appoint South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to be head of the Department of Homeland Security. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Four sources close to the Trump administration recently told NBC News that the president-elect will soon nominate Noem to helm the Department of Homeland Security.

Noem will now oversee several key agencies involving immigration and border protection.

So far, following his presidential race win last week, Trump has chosen North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as his "energy czar," Florida Rep. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, and Florida Rep. Michael Waltz as national security advisor.

Other MAGA allies are expected to play big roles in his administration, including billionaire Elon Musk and politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr.