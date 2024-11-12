Trump taps controversial Governor Kristi Noem for big administration role
Washington DC - Donald Trump has reportedly tapped South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to join his presidential administration as he prepares to move back in to the White House.
Four sources close to the Trump administration recently told NBC News that the president-elect will soon nominate Noem to helm the Department of Homeland Security.
Noem will now oversee several key agencies involving immigration and border protection.
So far, following his presidential race win last week, Trump has chosen North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as his "energy czar," Florida Rep. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, and Florida Rep. Michael Waltz as national security advisor.
Other MAGA allies are expected to play big roles in his administration, including billionaire Elon Musk and politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Kristi Noem faced massive backlash for shooting her own dog
Earlier this year, Noem faced relentless backlash for a controversial excerpt from her memoir, in which she told the story of how she fatally shot her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, because she believed he was "untrainable."
Prior to the excerpt going public, Noem was on a shortlist of Trump's potential picks for a running mate, but a source later said it was "impossible" for her after the dog story angered critics on both sides of the political aisle.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – who has been dubbed "MAGA's MVP" – has previously suggested she was "particularly interested" in being appointed to Noem's new position.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP