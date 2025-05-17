Trump offers update on Putin ceasefire talks, shows concern over "bloodbath" in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the "bloodbath" in Ukraine , a day after the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years.

US President Donald Trump (pictured) said Saturday he would speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the "bloodbath" in Ukraine. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Trump, who has been pressing Russia to agree on a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, said he would speak with him by phone on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the state TASS news agency the call was "being prepared."

Posting on Truth Social Saturday, Trump said he would speak to Putin on Monday to discuss finding a way out of the "BLOODBATH."

Afterwards, he added, he would speak to Zelensky and NATO officials, expressing hope that a "ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war... will end."

Both Moscow and Washington have already talked up the need for a meeting on the conflict between Putin and Trump.

Trump has argued that "nothing's going to happen" on the conflict until he meets Putin face-to-face.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the latest prisoner exchange in a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, his spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

But he underlined Trump's call "for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence," she added.

Earlier Saturday, the Kremlin had said that a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be possible only after both sides reach an agreement.

That came a day after the first direct talks between the two countries in more than three years led to an agreement for another exchange of prisoners.