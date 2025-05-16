Zelensky holds call with Trump about Turkey talks as European leaders slam Russia

Tirana, Albania - Ukraine 's Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of France, Germany, Britain, and Poland held a phone call with US President Donald Trump Friday after talks between Moscow and Kyiv concluded in Istanbul.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) held a phone call with US President Donald Trump Friday after talks between Moscow and Kyiv concluded in Istanbul. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The conversation on the sidelines of a European leaders' meeting in Albania involved Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, and came after Zelensky called for a "strong reaction" from the West should the talks fail.

"We just had a meeting with President Zelensky and then a phone call with President Trump to discuss the developments in the negotiations today and the Russian position is clearly unacceptable and not for the first time," Starmer told reporters afterwards.

"As a result of that meeting with President Zelensky and the discussion with President Trump, we are now closely aligning and coordinating our responses and will continue to do so," said the British premier, speaking alongside his three EU counterparts.

A spokesperson for Zelensky separately announced the call with Trump, to discuss Ukraine and Russia's first direct peace talks in Turkey since the invasion in 2022.

Briefing reporters, Macron hit out at Russia for again ignoring a demand for a ceasefire.

It is "unacceptable that Russia and President [Vladimir] Putin have not responded for a second time to the demands made by the Americans, supported by Ukraine and the Europeans," Macron said.

"We continue to fight for peace, we continue to stand by President Zelensky and coordinate very closely with the United States."