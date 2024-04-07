Trump once again likens himself to Nelson Mandela: "Open and obvious TRUTH"

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump on Saturday compared himself to South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, sparking quick and virulent criticism from President Joe Biden 's campaign team.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) has once again compared himself with anti-apartheid icon and former South African President Nelson Mandela. © Collage: WALTER DHLADHLA / AFP & REUTERS

The 77-year-old Trump has been indicted in four different criminal cases, all of which could end in jail time for the billionaire real estate mogul.



In one of those cases, he stands accused of paying hush money to a onetime porn star before the 2016 presidential election, which he won over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

That trial is set to begin on April 15, and Judge Juan Merchan has imposed a partial gag order on Trump, who has frequently attacked the judge on social media.

On Saturday, Trump let loose on his Truth Social platform, accusing Merchan of infringing upon his First Amendment rights to free speech and expression, and breaking the law.

"If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the 'clink' for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela – It will be my GREAT HONOR," Trump wrote.