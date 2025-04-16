Trump orders DOJ to go after New York AG Letitia James for alleged fraud

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has instructed the Department of Justice to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James, who successfully prosecuted him last year.

President Donald Trump's (r.) administration recently sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice accusing Attorney General Letitia James of fraud. © Collage: POOL & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Axios, the Federal Housing Finance Agency sent a criminal referral to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, alleging that James "falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government-backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms."

The letter points specifically to how James claimed a four-unit structure instead of five, which the agency alleged was used to meet certain lending requirements and receive favorable loan terms.

They have also accused James of claiming that her father was her husband so they could file as a married couple.

James filed a suit in 2023 alleging that Trump, members of his family, and his Trump Organization used fraudulent valuations on his annual financial statements for over 10 years to "obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage."

As the trial played out during his run for president, Trump was eventually found guilty. He was ordered to pay nearly $355 million in damages and was barred from doing business in the state ever again.