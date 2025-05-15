Trump outlines what needs to happen after Putin snubs Ukraine peace talks

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he did not expect progress on Ukraine until he meets Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin , who did not show up to talks with Kyiv in Turkey.

President Donald Trump wants to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in direct talks over an end to the Ukraine war. © Collage: REUTERS

"I don't believe anything's going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew from Qatar to the United Arab Emirates.

"But we're going to have to get it solved because too many people are dying."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Ankara on Thursday after daring Putin to show up and negotiate directly to prove he was serious about peace.

Putin had proposed direct talks, the first since the immediate aftermath of his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but Russia sent a lower-level delegation and traded insults with Kyiv on Thursday ahead of the meeting, in a bad omen for the talks.

Asked if he was disappointed about the Russian approach, despite his own calls for Putin to attend in person, Trump quipped: "I haven't even checked."

"Obviously he wasn't going to go," he said of Putin. "He was going to go, but he thought I was going to go. He wasn't going if I wasn't there."