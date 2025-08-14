Melania Trump threatens to sue Hunter Biden over "extremely salacious" Epstein claims
Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly threatening to sue Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, over recent claims he made about her past relationship with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Earlier this month, Biden sat down for an interview with journalist Andrew Callaghan, during which he brought up a claim originally posed by biographer Michael Wolff that Melania and her husband, President Donald Trump, first met one another through Epstein.
"Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep," Biden said at the time.
According to Fox News, Melania is now threatening to sue him over the comments for an astounding $1 billion.
In a letter sent to Biden on August 6, Trump's attorney, Alejandro Brito, called the claim "extremely salacious" and demanded he "immediately retract" and "issue an apology" for "the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory" remarks by August 7.
"Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," Brito added.
Melania Trump's team is working to take back control of the Jeffrey Epstein narrative
Biden's comments come as the Trump administration has been facing intense backlash from both sides of the aisle for its failure to follow through with its promise to release files related to Epstein.
The public's fascination has led many to speculate about the nature of Donald Trump's decades-long friendship with Epstein, and the possibility that the president's name is included in the files.
Both Donald and Melania have long claimed they were first introduced by modeling agent Paolo Zampolli at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998 – a story the first lady recounts in her recent memoir.
Biden isn't the only person targeted by Melania's attorneys – The Daily Beast recently took down a story recanting Wolff's claims, and podcaster James Carville apologized for making similar comments in an episode of his show. Both had received letters from Brito demanding they do so.
In a statement, an aide to Melania confirmed her attorneys are "actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods."
