Melania Trump threatens to sue Hunter Biden over "extremely salacious" Epstein claims

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly threatening to sue Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden , over recent claims he made about her past relationship with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorneys for First Lady Melania Trump (r.) reportedly threatened to sue Hunter Biden (l.) over claims he made regarding her connection to Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: Robyn Beck & Jim WATSON / AFP

Earlier this month, Biden sat down for an interview with journalist Andrew Callaghan, during which he brought up a claim originally posed by biographer Michael Wolff that Melania and her husband, President Donald Trump, first met one another through Epstein.

"Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep," Biden said at the time.

According to Fox News, Melania is now threatening to sue him over the comments for an astounding $1 billion.

In a letter sent to Biden on August 6, Trump's attorney, Alejandro Brito, called the claim "extremely salacious" and demanded he "immediately retract" and "issue an apology" for "the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory" remarks by August 7.

"Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," Brito added.