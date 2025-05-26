Trump performs solemn Memorial Day duties after all-caps social media meltdown

Arlington, Virginia - President Donald Trump performed the traditional presidential duties on Memorial Day by visiting Arlington National Cemetery – the resting place for some 400,000 fallen soldiers and others.

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheatre in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

And after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Trump delivered a speech that likewise stuck mostly to the typical presidential script of praising US war heroes.

However, the 78-year-old Republican began his day with a lengthy, all-caps tirade on his Truth Social platform in which he declared: "HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY."

He went on to bash undocumented migrants, calling them "murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners."

Further, Trump slammed the judges who are defending the rights of these migrants amid the Republican's crusade against "illegal" migration into the US.

In his Arlington speech, Trump hailed notable US battles throughout history and paid homage to several individual members of the armed forces killed in combat.

However, Trump did not entirely avoid his penchant to veer off script and begin talking about his own successes.

Overlooking the storied cemetery of white marble crosses, he mused about his luck in being president now, because he will preside over the 2026 soccer World Cup, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and the 250th anniversary of the US in 2026.

Had he not lost his first reelection bid in 2020 – a result he tried to overturn and still frequently claims he was cheated by – he would have not been president for the three events, he noted.