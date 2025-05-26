Trump rages against "scum" judges in unhinged Memorial Day post
Washington DC - President Donald Trump raged against the "scum" judges who he says have destroyed the US and wished them a happy Memorial Day in his latest unhinged social media post.
"Happy Memorial Day to all, including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds," Trump said in an all-caps Truth Social post on Monday morning.
"Who allowed 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and the mentally insane, through an open border that only an incompetent president would approve," Trump continued.
Trump continues his rant that was written not only in all capital letters, but also in one long, hard-to-decipher sentence strewn with grammatical errors.
The president renewed his attacks on the judiciary, saying that federal judges "are on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world, in our country so they can rob, murderer, and rape again."
According to Trump, migrants have been "protected by these USA hating judges who suffer from an ideology that is sick, and very dangerous for our country."
Trump administration ramps up anti-migrant attacks
The second Trump presidency has seen migrants targeted in increasingly brutal and indiscriminate US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.
His administration is looking to end protections for migrant children and has been particularly cruel in its language, with high-level officials such as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem taunting those who are being deported.
"Fear not, we have made great progress over the last 4 months," Trump ended his Monday post. "America will soon be safe and great again! Again, happy memorial day, and god bless America!"
