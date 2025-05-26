Trump rages against "scum" judges in unhinged Memorial Day post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump raged against the "scum" judges who he says have destroyed the US and wished them a happy Memorial Day in his latest unhinged social media post.

"Happy Memorial Day to all, including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds," Trump said in an all-caps Truth Social post on Monday morning.

"Who allowed 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and the mentally insane, through an open border that only an incompetent president would approve," Trump continued.

Trump continues his rant that was written not only in all capital letters, but also in one long, hard-to-decipher sentence strewn with grammatical errors.

The president renewed his attacks on the judiciary, saying that federal judges "are on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world, in our country so they can rob, murderer, and rape again."

According to Trump, migrants have been "protected by these USA hating judges who suffer from an ideology that is sick, and very dangerous for our country."