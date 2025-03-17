Trump plans to "straighten out" Kennedy Center at board meeting after Vance booing incident

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will attend a meeting at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where Vice President JD Vance was recently booed by an audience.

According to CBS News, Trump will visit the center on Monday for a tour and a board meeting, which will take place onstage in the opera house.

Sources told The New York Times that the meeting will focus on Trump's efforts to take control over selecting members of the committee that oversees the annual Kennedy Center Honors gala, which honors various artists for lifetime achievements.

Last month, Trump said he dissolved the center's board and crowned himself chairman while promising to rid the center of any events he deems as "woke."

A resolution about the meeting says the members "shall serve at the pleasure of the chairman," and the committee's recommendations for honorees will require Trump's approval.

While no details have been shared of who is being considered, Trump has made a habit of only appointing MAGA loyalists to key positions.

The meeting comes after Vance and his wife Usha were met with a chorus of boos from the audience while attending a National Symphony Orchestra concert last Thursday.