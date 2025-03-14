JD and Usha Vance get booed at Kennedy Center in wake of MAGA "takeover"

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha were met with a not-so-warm welcome during a performance of classical music at the esteemed John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

On Thursday evening, the couple attended a National Symphony Orchestra concert at the center, but a video shared by reporter Andrew Roth of The Guardian shows the hall breaking out into a chorus of loud boos as they took their seats, drowning out the pre-concert announcements.

Vance appeared unfazed as he acknowledged the boos with a smile and a wave.

The reaction from the audience comes after President Donald Trump announced last month that he had fired the chairman of the center's board, along with 13 trustees, and crowned himself the new leader.

"So we took over the Kennedy Center," Trump said at the time. "We didn't like what they were showing... We're going to make sure that it's good, and it's not going to be woke. There's no more woke in this country."

The takeover has been met with backlash, with several artists and productions refusing to perform. Last week, the producers of the hit show Hamilton canceled a planned 2026 run at the center in response.