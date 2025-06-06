Trump plays down messy Musk breakup as White House extends olive branch!

Washington DC - President Donald Trump brushed off his very public – and extremely messy – breakup with former ally and donor Elon Musk as his administration was reportedly scrambling to do damage control.

President Donald Trump (r.) played down the implosion of his relationship with far-right billionaire Elon Musk, amid reports that a truce was in the offing. © REUTERS

Per Politico, White House aides have scheduled a call with Musk on Friday in the hope of defusing the situation.

Trump and Musk's political marriage exploded in a fiery public divorce Thursday, with the president threatening to strip the billionaire of his huge government contracts, and being accused in return of being involved with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump said in a televised Oval Office rant that he was "very disappointed" after Musk whipped up opposition to his "Big Beautiful" spending bill.

The pair continued to trade insults over social media, with Musk even suggesting that Trump should be impeached and replaced by Vice President JD Vance.

But the Republican played down the feud during a brief interview with Politico on Thursday.

"It's going very well, never done better," Trump said, before going on to tout his favorability ratings.