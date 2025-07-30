Trump announces trade deal with South Korea ahead of White House meeting

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US will impose a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea , as he touted a "full and complete trade deal" between both countries.

"South Korea will give to the United States $350 Billion Dollars for Investments," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that the country would buy $100 billion in liquefied natural gas or other energy products.

The 15% rate is below the 25% rate that Trump had threatened earlier, and is equivalent to levies determined from US trade deals with Japan and the European Union.

Trump added that an additional unspecified "large sum of money" will be invested by Seoul.

"This sum will be announced within the next two weeks when the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, comes to the White House for a Bilateral Meeting," Trump said, offering congratulations to his South Korean counterpart for his "electoral success."

The meeting will be their first since Lee assumed the presidency in June.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Lee called the deal "the first major trade challenge" since his administration took power, adding: "We have overcome a major hurdle."

"Through this deal, the government has eliminated uncertainty surrounding export conditions and ensured that US tariffs on our exports are either lower than or equal to those imposed on our major trade competitors," Lee said.

Lee was elected in a snap vote last month following the impeachment of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, over his disastrous martial law declaration in December.

Now at the helm of Asia's fourth-largest economy, which is heavily reliant on exports, the trade deal marks an early victory for Lee's tenure.