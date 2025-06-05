White House defends Trump's "big, beautiful bill" after new Musk attack

Washington DC - The White House on Wednesday blasted a prediction that Donald Trump 's policy mega-bill could send the deficit soaring, as Elon Musk doubled down on his criticism of the president's plans.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025. © REUTERS

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" – the centerpiece of his domestic agenda – would add a giant $2.4 trillion to the US deficit by 2034.

Trump's combative Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller slammed the independent watchdog on social media as "lefty" – echoing the administration's frequent line of attack against its opponents.

"We are in a very good place with the bill," said Russ Vought, head of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, which did the sums for Trump's bill. He told reporters on a call that the congressional office's prediction "does not reflect reality."

But the package, which could define Trump's second term and make or break Republican prospects in the 2026 midterms, is getting a rough ride in Congress.

The plan would fund an extension of Trump's 2017 tax relief for the wealthy from his first term in the White House by piling on debt and cutting social welfare for the poorest Americans.