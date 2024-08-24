Trump sends out flyer to voters denying involvement with Project 2025

Palm Beach, Florida - Voters in multiple states have been receiving a flyer from Donald Trump 's campaign, which seeks to convince them that he isn't involved with this "Project 2025" the Democrats keep talking about.

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has been sending out a flyer letting voters know that he is not connected to Project 2025 as Democrats continue to claim. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @PA_Voter_34 & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Voters in Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, have been sharing photos of the mailer on X, which features a list of nine policies from Trump's proposed Agenda 47 platform and a quote that says he "disavows" Project 2025.

"Straight from Trump's platform," the mailer reads, "Not Project 2025, which Trump didn't write and does not support."

Project 2025 is a sweeping plan from the Heritage Foundation that aims to provide a policy blueprint for a second Trump term, emphasizing Christian Nationalist values while seeking to dismantle the separation of powers in the US government.

While Trump has claimed repeatedly that he has no connection to the project, a recent CNN report found that at least 140 members of his previous administration were involved in the creation of Project 2025 in some way.

And last month, Russell Vought, a co-author of the project, was caught on hidden camera video admitting that Trump had "blessed" their efforts and revealed, "He's very supportive of what we do."