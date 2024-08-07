Paris Olympics: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif punches her way to the semi-finals in emotional victory

Paris, France - Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has shut down the haters and guaranteed herself at least bronze at the Paris Olympics after winning her quarter-final on Saturday on unanimous points.

Imane Khelif of Algeria celebrates after winning her fight against Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

Khelif, who has faced false accusations about her gender along with Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, comfortably beat Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori to reach the semi-finals of the women's 66kg category.

The duo embraced at the end, before the judges' verdict was delivered, and Khelif left the ring in tears.

Some of the crowd at North Paris Arena, where there were a large number of Algerians, chanted Khelif's name ahead of the bout and cheered her into the ring.

Hamori, who had said it was unfair to face Khelif, was booed into the venue but appeared magnanimous in defeat.

Khelif faces Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the last four on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting can also guarantee herself at least a bronze medal on Sunday when she faces Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva in the quarter-finals of the women's 57kg.

Losing semi-finalists in the boxing take home bronze.