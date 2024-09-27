Trump praises British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after politically awkward meeting

New York, New York - Donald Trump met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday during the Labour leader's visit to New York.

Starmer was at Trump Tower for talks ahead of November's election.



"I'm a great believer in personal relationships on the world stage," the prime minister said, explaining why he wanted to meet Trump face-to-face.

The encounter has the potential to be diplomatically awkward, not just because of Trump's far-right politics, but also because Starmer has not been able to schedule a similar appointment with Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The UK's foreign secretary, David Lammy – who called Trump a "racist KKK and Nazi sympathizer" in 2017 and promised to protest on the streets if he visited the UK – was also attending the Trump Tower meeting.

Speaking at a press conference before they met, Trump called Starmer "very nice," before adding: "He ran a great race, he did very well, it's very early, he's very popular."

The 78-year-old saved his more lavish praise for his old friend, the far-right Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

"I think Nigel is great, I've known him for a long time," he said. "He had a great election too, picked up a lot of seats, more seats than he was allowed to have, actually. They acknowledged that he won, but for some reason you have a strange system over there, you might win them, but you don't get them."