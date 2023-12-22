Trump pressured Michigan election officials, bombshell recordings reveal

Detroit, Michigan - Donald Trump pushed local officials not to certify 2020 election results in Michigan, according to audio recordings cited in a news report Thursday.

Donald Trump in 2020 pressured election officials in Michigan to not certify election results that sealed his loss in the state. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The bombshell revelation come as Trump runs again for president and is poised to nab the Republican nomination in 2024, despite both state and federal charges against him.



In phone call recordings revealed by The Detroit News, Trump reportedly pressured two local officials not to sign the certification of vote results in their county.

He allegedly told the two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers that "we've got to fight for our country" and that "we can't let these people take our country away from us."

The phone call came two weeks after the November 3 election, in which Trump lost Michigan.

Also present on the call was Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, a Michigan native, who at one point told the two: "If you can go home tonight, do not sign it. ... We will get you attorneys."

Trump agreed, adding, "We'll take care of that."