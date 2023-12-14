Trump's election subversion trial paused as Supreme Court takes up case with big implications

Washington DC - The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the use of a law behind one of the charges lodged against former President Donald Trump and hundreds of his supporters who took part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

The case, which will be heard by the nation's highest court next year, could potentially delay Trump's upcoming trial for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results.



Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is scheduled to go on trial in March and his lawyers have been seeking to postpone his trial until after the November 2024 election.

The timing of this Supreme Court case could have an impact on that calendar.

The law in question – obstruction of an official proceeding – is among the charges filed against Trump related to the violent disruption by Trump backers of the January 6, 2021 congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Joseph Fischer, an ex-police officer who is among more than 300 Trump supporters also charged with obstruction, has sought to get the charge dismissed, which could have a knock-on effect for all the cases – including Trump's.

A conviction under that charge would carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.