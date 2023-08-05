Trump rages against indictments in fiery Alabama speech

Montgomery, Alabama - Former President Donald Trump whipped up his supporters into a frenzy in Alabama on Friday, dismissing the latest federal indictment against him a day earlier as an "illegal and unconstitutional travesty."

Former President Donald Trump spoke in front of his supporters in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday, denouncing his latest indictment. © REUTERS

Trump, who is facing sweeping conspiracy charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, called the indictment "ridiculous."



"It's an act of desperation by a failed disgraced crooked Joe Biden and his radical left thugs to preserve their grip on power," Trump told the crowd.

A day after his visit to largely hostile DC, Trump received a warm reception at the Republican summer dinner in Montgomery, Alabama's state capital.

The 77-year-old won Alabama by landslides in 2016 and 2020, and all six Republicans the state sends to the House of Representatives in Washington endorsed his re-election bid ahead of the evening engagement.

He is also backed by Alabama's senior senator, lieutenant governor and agriculture commissioner, although the junior senator and the governor have yet to endorse any candidate in the Republican primary.