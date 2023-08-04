Donald Trump enters plea for new secret docs charges and issues threat: "I'm coming after you!"

Miami, Florida – Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Friday to the new charges filed against him for allegedly mishandling top secret government documents, and took to his social media platform afterward to issue a threat.

The 77-year-old was charged with three additional felonies in a superseding indictment handed down last week by special counsel Jack Smith.

In a written notice on Friday to the US district court in Florida handling the case, Trump pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also waived his right to be present at his August 10 arraignment on the new charges.

The plea came one day after Trump pleaded not guilty in a federal court in Washington to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May of next year for allegedly taking classified documents to his Mar-A-Lago estate and refusing to return them.

He pleaded not guilty in June to charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

On his Truth Social platform on Friday afternoon, he issued a blatant threat: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!'