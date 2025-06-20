Trump rages at Fox News for sharing his low approval ratings: "I hate FAKE pollsters!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has lashed out at Fox News after the network shared a new poll with some disappointing approval results.
On Thursday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, in which he claimed the network's polls "have been biased against me for years."
"They are always wrong and negative. It's why MAGA HATES FoxNews, even though their anchors are GREAT," Trump wrote.
"This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work."
Earlier this week, Fox News published a poll that found a majority of American voters to be disapproving of Trump's approach on a number of issues, including the economy, immigration, and foreign policy.
Trump took particular issue with results regarding his handling of the border, which found 53% of those surveyed approve, while 46% disapprove.
The president insisted the border is "miraculously perfect," claiming that "NOBODY WAS ABLE TO COME IN LAST MONTH."
"I hate FAKE pollsters, one of the Worst, but Fox will never change their discredited pollster!" Trump added.
Donald Trump's awkward relationship with Fox News
Trump's increasing criticism of Fox News is quite stunning, as it is the largest right-wing network in the country and has made a habit of promoting his most controversial policies and rhetoric. Many even see Fox News as playing a key role in Trump's success in the 2016 and 2024 races.
In 2023, Fox News was forced to pay Dominion Voting Systems a whopping $787.5 million in damages – the highest amount awarded in a defamation lawsuit in US history - for pushing the president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him.
In his second term, Trump has also appointed several Fox News personalities to his administration, including Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary and Jeanine Pirro as US Attorney for Washington DC.
Cover photo: Annabelle GORDON / AFP