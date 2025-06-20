Trump rages at Fox News for sharing his low approval ratings: "I hate FAKE pollsters!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has lashed out at Fox News after the network shared a new poll with some disappointing approval results.

President Donald Trump criticized Fox News for sharing a poll that found his approval ratings low on a number of issues, including his handling of the border. © Annabelle GORDON / AFP

On Thursday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, in which he claimed the network's polls "have been biased against me for years."



"They are always wrong and negative. It's why MAGA HATES FoxNews, even though their anchors are GREAT," Trump wrote.

"This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work."

Earlier this week, Fox News published a poll that found a majority of American voters to be disapproving of Trump's approach on a number of issues, including the economy, immigration, and foreign policy.

Trump took particular issue with results regarding his handling of the border, which found 53% of those surveyed approve, while 46% disapprove.

The president insisted the border is "miraculously perfect," claiming that "NOBODY WAS ABLE TO COME IN LAST MONTH."



"I hate FAKE pollsters, one of the Worst, but Fox will never change their discredited pollster!" Trump added.