Trump revives false stolen election claims with latest call to action

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revived his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and is now calling for a special prosecutor to look into the matter.

On Friday morning, the president shared a post on his Truth Social platform, claiming there is "MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING" evidence that proves the presidential race was a "fraud."

"A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America!" Trump wrote. "Let the work begin!"

Trump further insisted that former President Joe Biden, who defeated him in the election by more than seven million votes, had actually "lost" the race by a "LANDSLIDE!"

"What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable!" Trump added.

Ever since his loss and throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump has repeated the claim countless times, despite it being thoroughly debunked.

The conspiracy was one of the driving factors that inspired thousands of his supporters to storm the Capitol in January 2021 in an attempt to overthrow the government.

Though some of his closest allies and even right-wing media networks have faced legal repercussions for pushing the false claims, Trump has never faced accountability.