Trump rages at "red haired weirdo" as Australian billionaire drama escalates
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump angrily bashed Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, whom he reportedly shared classified information on US nuclear submarines with, calling the businessman a "red haired weirdo" on social media.
Trump's furious Truth Social post came after another round of bombshell revelations about his relationship with Pratt, which first made the news thanks to ABC News and New York Times reports at the start of the month.
According to unnamed sources, the ex-president allegedly gave away state secrets on nuclear submarines like candy on Halloween, "potentially endanger[ing] the US nuclear fleet."
Pratt featured heavily in the reports, which have now been backed up by recordings and documents detailing the packaging magnate's many interactions with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
They include conversations about sensitive US military operations in Iraq and the infamous "perfect" phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that eventually led to Trump's first impeachment.
"You know that Ukraine phone call, that was nothing compared to what I usually do," the Republican reportedly told Pratt, who was a frequent, heavy-spending guest as the resort.
Trump rages at "fake news"
Trump, who has previously called the reporting "false and ridiculous," wasted no time in responding to the latest claims made by the person he once called "perhaps Australia's most successful man."
"The Failing New York Times story, leaked by Deranged Jack Smith and the Biden 'Political Opponent Abuser' DOJ, about a red haired weirdo from Australia, named Anthony Pratt, is Fake News," he wrote on Truth social.
"I never spoke to him about Submarines, but I did speak to him about creating jobs in Ohio and Pennsylvania, because that’s what I’m all about," he continued, before listing some of his policies ahead of the 2024 election.
Trump is currently embroiled in legal battles on multiple fronts, as he battles civil trials and four criminal indictments.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS