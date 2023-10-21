Judge temporarily halts gag order against Donald Trump in federal election trial

Washington DC - The judge overseeing the federal election interference trial against Donald Trump has temporarily lifted the gag order placed on the case.

According to The Daily Beast, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan announced on Friday that the order would remain lifted as Trump's legal team challenges her ruling in appeals court.

Trump attorney John Lauro requested the stay in a filing, arguing that it "eviscerates the rights of his audiences, including hundreds of millions of American citizens who the Court now forbids from listening to President Trump's thoughts on important issues."

Chutkan issued the order earlier this week after Special Council Jack Smith, the prosecutor leading the case, filed two separate requests arguing that Trump was leading a "sustained campaign of prejudicial public statements" aimed at both of them.

Trump has used his Truth Social platform to criticize prosecutors, judges, and witnesses involved in the many legal cases against him.

Justice Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the civil fraud trial in New York, issued a similar gag order after Trump attacked a member of his staff on social media.

