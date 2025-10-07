Trump reacts to Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show: "Never heard of him"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared his thoughts about Latin rapper Bad Bunny being chosen to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump (r.) shared his reaction to Bad Bunny being picked to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show. © Collage: Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a Monday interview, Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly asked the president if his MAGA supporters should boycott the Super Bowl and "Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever" because the musician "hates ICE" and "doesn't like you."

"I never heard of him," Trump claimed. "I don't know who he is, I don't know why they're doing it – it's, like, crazy.

"They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment," he added. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

Since his re-election, Trump has waged an aggressive immigration agenda that has resulted in the deportation of thousands of undocumented individuals, the vast majority of whom come from South American and Spanish-speaking countries.

Bad Bunny, an American artist from Puerto Rico, is one of the most successful musicians today, but the NFL's decision has been met with backlash from Trump's allies and supporters, as the majority of his music is performed in Spanish.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called the artist "perverse" and "demonic," and called on Congress to pass a bill to make English the official language of the US.