Trump threatens to deny back pay to furloughed workers who don't "deserve" it

Washington DC - President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that some workers placed on enforced leave during the government shutdown may not receive back pay if he deemed that they did not "deserve" the money.

President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold back pay from furloughed employees he claims don't "deserve" it. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The Republican leader made the remark when asked by reporters about a draft White House memo arguing that 750,000 employees expected to be furloughed are not guaranteed to get their money when they return to work.

"It depends on who we're talking about," Trump said. "I can tell you this, the Democrats have put a lot of people in great risk and jeopardy."

Reporting on the memo described it as the latest broadside in a campaign by Trump to pressure Senate Democrats into backing a Republican resolution to reopen the government.

Nonessential federal agencies began closing last Wednesday after Democrats – demanding an extension in expiring health care subsidies – refused to sign on to the temporary funding measure.

Trump signed a law after the last shutdown in his first term – the 2019 Government Employee Fair Treatment Act – stipulating that all federal staff "shall be paid for the period of the lapse."

But the new memo argues that, under an amended version of GEFTA, the money for those workers needs to be specifically authorized by Congress and is not automatic.

"For the most part, we're going to take care of our people," Trump said when the subject of the shutdown came up during a Oval Office event with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"There are some people that really don't deserve to be taken care of, and we'll take care of them in a different way."