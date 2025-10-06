Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off at "perverse" and "demonic" Bad Bunny as choice for Super Bowl halftime show
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took to social media to sound off on how upset she is that Bad Bunny will be the musical performer at this year's Super Bowl.
Over the weekend, Bad Bunny hosted the 51st season premiere of Saturday Night Live, during which he gave a monologue announcing his big NFL news.
After speaking in Spanish, he joked that anyone who didn't understand would have four months to learn to speak it in preparation for his performance.
Greene must have caught the monologue, as she shared an X post on Monday criticizing the joke.
"Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse, unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime," MTG wrote.
"It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America," she added.
"And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows."
The Georgia representative is one of President Donald Trump's staunchest allies in Congress and has consistently defended his aggressive immigration agenda.
As Bad Bunny is one of the biggest Spanish-speaking musicians in the world, MAGA supporters have been outraged over him being picked to perform.
One Trump administration official even suggested that they may send authorities to conduct immigration raids at the Super Bowl.
Critics in the comments of Greene's post were quick to remind her that Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican, making him a naturalized American.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP