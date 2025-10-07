Trump and Carney make progress towards deal as Canada PM faces pressure at home

Washington DC - President Donald Trump struck a friendly tone with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday, hailing progress towards a trade deal but offering few concrete concessions on steep US tariffs.

President Donald Trump (r.) and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hailed progress on a trade deal during a White House meeting on Tuesday. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump repeatedly showered praise on "great leader" Carney, who was under pressure at home to show progress from his second visit to the White House since taking office in April.

"I think they're going to walk away very happy," Trump told reporters as he sat alongside Carney in the Oval Office. "And I think we've come a long way over the last few months, actually, in terms of that relationship."

Trump said that the North American neighbors had "natural conflict" over business as their manufacturers were competing for the same market, but said there was "nothing wrong with it."

Carney said he was confident that Canada would "get the right deal" from the US, his country's main economic partner.

The pair shared a series of light-hearted moments, even laughing as Trump joked about a Canadian "merger" in a reference to his previous calls for Canada to become the 51st state.

"He is a world-class leader," Trump said of the former central banker. "He's a nice man, but he can be very nasty."

But Trump and Carney studiously avoided giving any precise details on how they might ease US tariffs on lumber, aluminum, steel, and automobiles. On Monday, the US president announced 25% tariffs on all imported heavy trucks starting November 1.

The 60-year-old Carney entered politics less than a year ago after campaigning on his extensive crisis management experience as a way of countering Trump's tariffs and annexation threats.

But while the vast majority of Canada's trade remains protected by the USMCA, a free-trade agreement between the US, Canada, and Mexico, Trump has called for revisions when it comes up for renegotiation soon.

75% of Canada's exports are sold across its southern border. Canada saw its GDP decline by 1.5% in the second quarter, adding to the economic pressure.