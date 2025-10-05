Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on anti-Republican rampage as MAGA rift deepens

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday embarked on a brutal anti-Republican social media rampage as her rift with the party deepens.

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again slammed the Republican Party on social media. © IMAGO/Matrix Images

"The good ole boy Republicans have been in control of Georgia for over 20 years," MTG posted on X. "While there are things I appreciate there are others that are unacceptable."

"It's appalling our education is ranked 30 or above in the nation. And our taxes are insane," she went on. "High taxes like we are governed by Democrats. Republicans never govern like they campaign."

In response to MTG's post, political commentator and MAGA supporter Dale Plemons slammed Georgia Republicans for allegedly not sticking to the party agenda.

"During the great transition when people were switching parties to stay in office they just became RINOs [Republicans in name only]. Republican or Democrat here in Georgia it's like, meet the new boss same as the old boss," Plemons posted, to which MTG agreed.

Republicans have a huge majority in both Georgia's Senate and its House of Representatives. Governor Brian Kemp, also a Republican, will be stepping down after the next election due to term limit rules.

For a while, it was rumored that MTG might drop her federal job and try to make a bid for the governor. In June, she ruled out a run for the state's top executive office.

"One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family, and friends, but it won’t be in 2026," she said at the time.