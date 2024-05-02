Trump refuses to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 election

Waukesha, Wisconsin - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is once again sowing doubt about US elections , and is refusing to accept the results in 2024.

In a recent interview, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 elections. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Following his campaign rallies in Wisconsin on Wednesday night, Trump gave a brief interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where he gave the only condition in which he would accept the results.

"If everything's honest, I'll gladly accept the results. I don't change on that," the former president argued.

"If it's not, you have to fight for the right of the country."

He also went on to repeat the claim that he actually won Wisconsin during the 2020 election, though the results showed that he lost the state to Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes, or 0.6%.

Throughout his years in politics, Trump has made a habit of denying election results – even long before they happen.

He has repeatedly pushed the false narrative that the 2020 election was "rigged" and "stolen," which led to thousands of his MAGA supporters storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This year, as he heads into a rematch with President Biden, he is facing legal battles regarding his role on January 6 and his alleged efforts to overturn the results in 2020.