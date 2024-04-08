Trump reportedly files lawsuit against judge overseeing hush money trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team have reportedly begun the process of filing a lawsuit against the judge overseeing his hush money trial.

On Monday Donald Trump reportedly filed an action against Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing his hush money case, in an attempt to delay the trial. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Per The New York Times, online court records show that Trump filed an action on Monday against Judge Juan Merchan.

While the docket for the action is currently sealed, sources told the outlet that Trump is filing a lawsuit to appeal Merchan's recent gag order, which prohibits the former president from attacking witnesses, court staff, or their families.

Supposedly the former president will also request that an appeals court step in to delay the trial ahead of its scheduled start date next week.

Trump, who is facing criminal charges for allegedly making pre-election hush money payments to a porn star in an effort to cover up an affair, has tried repeatedly to get the case delayed or dismissed to no avail.

Last week, Trump and his team filed a motion requesting the judge recuse himself from the case, arguing that his daughter – who Trump repeatedly attacked in recent weeks – has been "profiting from the promotion of a political agenda that is hostile to President Trump."

Judge Merchan has yet to rule on the motion.