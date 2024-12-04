Trump reportedly hosted far-right German porn star at Mar-a-Lago on election night
Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump reportedly hosted an unexpected guest at his Florida home the night he won re-election.
Last month, an Instagram user named @parau_afd shared photos of himself "Meeting the President of the USA."
"Being the first and so far only AfD member to shake [Trump's] hand on the day of his victory will be an everlasting memory," the user wrote in one post translated from German.
"Let's hope Donald Trump creates the renewal for his country that we in the AfD are planning for our country," he added.
The user has since been identified as Phillipp-Anders Rau – a Bundestag candidate for Germany's populist Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party – which has been deemed a "suspected extremist" group due to their far-right, anti-immigrant stances and neo-Nazi ties.
Much like Trump, Rau is no stranger to personal scandals – according to The Daily Beast, Rau denied accusations that he starred in pornographic films, which were later confirmed to be true by a German news outlet.
He was also kicked out of university for forging grades on his high school transcripts, and he was convicted of theft after he allegedly stole roughly $1,500 worth of items such as bedsheets, towels, and soap dispensers from a hotel in October 2009.
Trump's association with Rau and the AfD is being met with heavy scrutiny as he prepares to move back into the White House in January.
Donald Trump's association with the Alternative für Deutschland
According to The Times, Rau was a part of an AfD group that traveled from Germany to Florida ahead of the November 5 election to help the Trump campaign with their ground game in the state.
Around that same time, Trump was publicly accusing his rival Kamala Harris of election interference as members of the UK Labor Party traveled to the US to assist her campaign in a similar manner.
The Daily Beast reports that AfD members Beat Ulrich Zirpel and Leonard Jäger began working to get the group press access to Trump campaign events, a process they thoroughly documented via YouTube diaries.
Their efforts led to them getting invited to the Mar-a-Lago victory party.
It's unclear what Trump seeks to gain from associating with the AfD, but the group appears enthusiastic to support him. In a recent post, Rau insisted that "Peace in Germany and Europe will be decided by the election in the USA."
This is far from the first time Trump has faced criticism for associating with extremists and conspiracy theorists.
Back in November 2022, Trump garnered heavy backlash after he hosted disgraced rapper Kanye West and Holocaust denier and White Nationalist Nick Fuentes at his estate.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@parau_afd