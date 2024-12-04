Trump reportedly hosted far-right German porn star at Mar-a-Lago on election night

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump reportedly hosted an unexpected guest at his Florida home the night he won re-election.

President-elect Donald Trump is facing scrutiny after he hosted and posed for photos with a far-right German porn star at his Mar-a-Lago estate. © Screenshot/Instagram/@parau_afd

Last month, an Instagram user named @parau_afd shared photos of himself "Meeting the President of the USA."

"Being the first and so far only AfD member to shake [Trump's] hand on the day of his victory will be an everlasting memory," the user wrote in one post translated from German.

"Let's hope Donald Trump creates the renewal for his country that we in the AfD are planning for our country," he added.

The user has since been identified as Phillipp-Anders Rau – a Bundestag candidate for Germany's populist Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party – which has been deemed a "suspected extremist" group due to their far-right, anti-immigrant stances and neo-Nazi ties.

Much like Trump, Rau is no stranger to personal scandals – according to The Daily Beast, Rau denied accusations that he starred in pornographic films, which were later confirmed to be true by a German news outlet.

He was also kicked out of university for forging grades on his high school transcripts, and he was convicted of theft after he allegedly stole roughly $1,500 worth of items such as bedsheets, towels, and soap dispensers from a hotel in October 2009.

Trump's association with Rau and the AfD is being met with heavy scrutiny as he prepares to move back into the White House in January.