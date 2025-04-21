Trump reportedly planning aggressive action towards Harvard as funding clash continues

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly planning to pull more federal funding from Harvard, as his public clash with the university escalates.

According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the Trump administration is planning to cut $1 billion in federal health research contracts to the institution.

On Monday, CNN also reported that the administration has demanded the university hand over reports on antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias on campus generated since October 2023

Both reports come after Trump's Department of Education announced the pause of $2.2 billion in funding to punish the university for refusing to comply with a list of demands from the president.

These demands included banning facemasks, shutting down all DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs, and getting rid of any student group that "endorses or promotes criminal activity, illegal violence, or illegal harassment."

Last week, the administration escalated things further by ordering the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status. They have also threatened to rescind the school's ability to enroll foreign students.

Trump has recently been trying to take control of several major universities and institutions by threatening to take away much needed federal funding.