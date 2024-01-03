Trump reportedly plans to make federal January 6 trial into "MAGA freak show"

Palm Beach, Florida - A new report details how Donald Trump and his allies plan to push wild conspiracy theories and misinformation in an effort to create distractions during his federal January 6 trial.

Sources close to the plan told Rolling Stone on Tuesday that Trump has been urging his lawyers to help him turn the proceeding into what one source called a "MAGA freak show."

During the trial, the former president plans to make wild claims and pull time-wasting stunts, including blaming Nancy Pelosi for security failures that led to the Capitol riots and taking her to court over the claims, framing the riots as an inside job orchestrated by the FBI and Antifa, and continuing to insist the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The criminal trial, brought forth by special counsel Jack Smith, accuses Trump and others of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election "by using knowingly false claims of election fraud."

Details of the plan come after Smith filed a request last month for the judge to bar the former president from being able to share lies and unfounded theories during the trial.

Trump, who is facing 91 criminal charges in total as he runs for re-election, has made countless attempts to delay trials against him in hopes that if he manages to win the presidency in November, he will be granted the power to pardon himself.