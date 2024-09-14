Trump defends controversial choice to keep "free-spirit" Laura Loomer by his side
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has recently been spending a lot of time with far-right influencer Laura Loomer, but he claims it's not what it looks like.
On Friday, Trump held a press conference in California, where a reporter asked what he would say to his Republican allies who have expressed concern about Loomer joining him on the campaign trail in recent days.
"She speaks very positively of the campaign. I'm not sure why you asked that question," Trump responded.
"But Laura's a supporter. I don't control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit."
When asked about racist remarks Loomer made on social media this week about his rival Kamala Harris, Trump claimed he had "no idea what you're talking about" but promised to take a look and release a statement later.
True to his word, Trump later shared a post to his Truth Social platform, in which he claimed Loomer "doesn't work for the campaign" and doubled down on describing her as simply a supporter.
"I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me," he added.
Donald Trump faces backlash for keeping Laura Loomer close
In recent days, Loomer, who is a conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed white nationalist, was spotted with Trump on board his private plane as he headed to Philadelphia for his presidential debate with Harris, and again the following day when Trump invited her to attend two ceremonies honoring those lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Her presence in Trump's orbit has been heavily criticized by MAGA Republicans, such as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who slammed Loomer's remarks about Harris as "extremely racist," as well as Senator Lindsey Graham, who described Loomer as "toxic" and "not at all helpful" to Trump's campaign.
Loomer has been firing back at social media critics, which some have argued is only serving to further fracture an already divided Republican Party.
Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele took things even further as he asked where the former president's wife, Melania Trump, has been Trump and Loomer were seen embracing in a new photo.
Cover photo: Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP