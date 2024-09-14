Trump defends controversial choice to keep "free-spirit" Laura Loomer by his side

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has recently been spending a lot of time with far-right influencer Laura Loomer , but he claims it's not what it looks like.

Donald Trump (r.) recently defended his decision to associate with far-right influencer Laura Loomer and dismissed racist remarks she made about his rival. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Friday, Trump held a press conference in California, where a reporter asked what he would say to his Republican allies who have expressed concern about Loomer joining him on the campaign trail in recent days.

"She speaks very positively of the campaign. I'm not sure why you asked that question," Trump responded.

"But Laura's a supporter. I don't control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit."

When asked about racist remarks Loomer made on social media this week about his rival Kamala Harris, Trump claimed he had "no idea what you're talking about" but promised to take a look and release a statement later.

True to his word, Trump later shared a post to his Truth Social platform, in which he claimed Loomer "doesn't work for the campaign" and doubled down on describing her as simply a supporter.

"I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me," he added.