Trump requests thousands of classified documents related to election fraud trial

Washington DC - Donald Trump and his legal team are requesting access to thousands of classified documents as they prepare to build their case for his federal 2020 election subversion case.

Attorneys for Donald Trump recently requested access to thousands of classified documents related to election fraud for his federal 2020 election subversion trial. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to CNN, attorneys for Trump made the request in a filing submitted late Monday night, arguing that their client "is entitled to all information supporting his position that his concerns regarding fraud during the 2020 election – rather than ‘knowingly false’ or criminal – were plausible and maintained in good faith."

"To prop up the Biden Administration's preferred political advocacy regarding the 2020 election, the indictment endorses the alleged views of 'Senior White House Attorneys,' 'senior leaders of the Justice Department,' 'the Intelligence Community,' the 'Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.'"



The filing also requests access to documents related to a classified documents probe into Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence.

Federal prosecutors have accused Trump of attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 election and say that he did so while knowingly pushing false election fraud claims to the American public.

Trump's attorneys say the documents will help them build their case that Trump believed, and still does, that the election was rigged and any attempt to undo it was done with the best intentions.