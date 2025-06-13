Iran launches ballistic missiles at Israel after attack on contentious nuclear facilities

Tehran, Iran - Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in a counter-strike Friday, after an unprecedented onslaught hammered the Islamic republic's top military brass and targeted its nuclear facilities and bases.

Debris of missiles fired from Iran toward Israel leave trails in the night sky over Nablus in the occupied West Bank after being intercepted on Friday. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

Air raid sirens and explosions rang out across Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the airwaves to issue a word of caution, saying he expected "several waves of Iranian attacks" in response.

Smoke could later be seen billowing above the skyscrapers in downtown Tel Aviv, according to an AFP journalist, as Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it attacked dozens of targets in Israel.

Several people were trapped in a high-rise building in central Israel, the firefighting service said.

The salvo came hours after Israel said its widespread air raids had killed several top Iranian generals, including most of the senior leadership of the Revolutionary Guards' air force, following several rounds of strikes that hit about 200 targets – including nuclear facilities.

As the two sides traded blows, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to bring Israel "to ruin" during a televised address.

"The armed forces of the Islamic republic will inflict heavy blows upon this malevolent enemy," Khamenei told the nation.

In the onslaught's wake, Donald Trump urged Iran on Friday to "make a deal" on its nuclear program, warning of "even more brutal" attacks to come.

The US underlined that it was not involved in the Israeli action and warned Iran not to attack its personnel or interests, but Tehran said Washington would be "responsible for consequences."

Netanyahu said Israel – the Middle East's only, if undeclared, nuclear power – struck at the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program," taking aim at scientists and the main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

The strikes would "continue as many days as it takes," the Israeli premier said, while the military said intelligence showed Iran was approaching the "point of no return" on its nuclear program.